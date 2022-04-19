As Edo State government prepares to host the Nigeria Women Football Super 6 competition in Benin City next month, the Deputy Governor, Rt.Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has called on Edo Queens to make the state proud

Addressing top members of the technical team at the Government House, the sports loving Deputy Governor reiterated the state’s commitment towards ensuring the best for the team, adding that the people of Edo State expect the team to reciprocate government’s good gesture by winning the Super 6 fiesta.

He, however, expressed dismay over the inability of the team to win their last two away games, particularly the one against Osun Babes.

“You are aware that we have a tough competition ahead of us. The Super 6 is a competition that must be taken very seriously.

It is not enough to say that Edo Queens have qualified for the tournament, this is not the first time Edo Queens is qualifying for Super 6, so we must go into the competition with vigor and absolute concentration to prove to our opponents that are potential champions and that we all have what it takes to do it.”