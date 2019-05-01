Edo State Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has charged Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens to use their victory in the just concluded Edo Football Association (FA) Cup competition, as a springboard to win national and continental trophies.

Shaibu gave the charge when he was presented with trophies won by both teams in the Edo FA cup competition, at the Government House, in Benin City the state capital.

The acting governor assured the management and players of the clubs of the state government’s continued support, urging the teams to work hard in clinching more trophies.

“I am reiterating the commitment of the Edo State Government to supporting both teams and ensuring that they do well. For Bendel Insurance, we need to get to Aiteo Cup Finals, win the National League as well as other continental cups. This will help in putting the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium into good use,” he said.

Shaibu added, “We have confidence in our girls as they are talented and have made us proud. As a government, we will continue to take their welfare as top priority and ensure their salaries are paid regularly.”

He commended the technical crew of both teams for job well-done while urging members of the crew to continue working for the growth of their players and the clubs.

On discipline, Shaibu noted, “Discipline is the key to success; I call on you all to continue to be disciplined on and off the pitch. With such, the sky will be your limit in the game as well as other life endeavours.”