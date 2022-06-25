Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu Friday received in his office the Local Organizing Committee for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The two days trials to select athletes to represent Nigeria in the Commonwealth Games kicked off Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City of Edo State.

While receiving the delegation led by the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Senator Solomon Ogba, Comrade Shaibu acknowledged the immense contributions of the President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria AFN, Tonobok Okowa, adding that the Edo State Government will always be committed to the development of Sports in the state and Nigeria in general.

“The efforts towards reclaiming the lost glory in sports are in top gear as Edo State Government has continued to put everything in place to actualize that dream of making Edo State the sports hub of Nigeria.”

The sports-loving Deputy Governor while noting the scheme put in place by the State in rebuilding the desired sports dynasty, called on the various sporting federations in the country to put in place the right policies that would help restore the nation’s lost glory in the sporting world.