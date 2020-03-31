Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has made appointments and several deployments. Major General F. Yahaya was appointed as the new Theatre Commander for Operation Lafia Dole. Until his appointment, Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna. Also appointed is Major-General U . S Mohammed as the new GOC for 1 Division. The appointments which will take effect from April, 1 ,according to the acting Director Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, is aimed at rekindling the spirit of professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

Saghir’s statement reads: “In the rekindle spirit of professionalism, the Nigerian Army has released the postings and appointments of some affected senior officers. The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai is a routine/normal exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

“The major highlight of the postings include – the posting Major General A.C.C. Agundu from Special Task Force (STF) Operation Safe Haven, Jos to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Abuja as Senior Research Fellow; Major General H.I. Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Defence Liaison Office, National Assembly Abuja to Army Headquarters, Department of Civil Military Affairs; Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General U.M. Mohammed from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff; Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL, while the erstwhile Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Major General C.C. Okonkwo is now redeployed to STF Operation Safe Haven, Jos and Commander, Major General F. Yahaya from Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) Maiduguri, Commander, while Major General O.G. Adeniyi is redeployed from Headquarters Theatre Command (OPLD) Maiduguri, to NARC as Senior Research Fellow, Major General S. Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu- Yobe State to DHQ Abuja as Director Liaison.

“Others affected include – Major General A.A. Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff, appointed Directorate of Audit and Financial Management to NAPL; Group Managing Director, Major General M.G. Ali from Headquarters Theatre Command, (OPLD) Maiduguri, to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander while the erstwhile Chief of Civil-Military Affairs AHQ Abuja, Major General U.S. Mohammed has been redeployed to 1 Division Kaduna and appointed General Officer Commanding.

“Similarly, Brigadier General H.I. Daniel from the Defunct Army Special Forces Command Maiduguri, to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna and appointed Director Army Training Support, Brigadier General B.E. Onyeuko is to remain in DHQ Abuja as Acting Director Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General N.M. Jega from Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, to Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji and appointed Chief of Staff, Brigadier General L.A. Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja now redeployed to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State as Ag Commander.