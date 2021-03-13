From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has announced the appointment of new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs), Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Commandants of RRI-service and Naval training institutions among other appointments in a major shake-up in the service.

A total of 257 senior officer, comprising 60 rear admirals, 123 commodores and 74 captains, were affected in the redeployment that is aimed at repositioning the navy to meet its constitutional obligations of securing the nation’s maritime environment.

Director, Naval Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement made available to Sunday Sun reads in part: “The Nigerian Navy has released major postings of its senior officers following the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs. The major postings involved a total of 257 senior officers. The postings affected 60 rear admirals, 123 commodores and 74 captains.

“In the postings, Rear Admiral Francis Isaac, formerly the Navy Secretary, has been appointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, formerly Group Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Danjuma Dogonyaro moves to Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos as Admiral Superintendent, while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam has been reappointed Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola has been reappointed Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Rear Admiral Baribuma Kole has also been reappointed Director Foreign Liaison Directorate.

The postings also affected Rear Admiral Jatau Luka who moves from Defence Intelligence Agency to Defence Headquarters as Director of Education, while Rear Admiral Raimi Mohammed, formerly Director at the Defence Headquarters resumes as Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters.

“Similarly, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa has been reappointed Coordinator Counter Terrorism Centre at the Office of the National Security Adviser, while Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, formerly Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf, formerly Director of Plans Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Transformation. Additionally, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, formerly Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, resumes as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Lagos, while Rear Admiral Othaniel Filafa has been reappointed Director Veteran Affairs, Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Abdullahi Adamu has also been appointed Chief of Defence Administration, Defence Headquarters. Rear Admiral Oladele Daji resumes as Commandant National Defence College from Headquarters Western Naval Command where he was the Flag Officer Commanding, while Rear Admiral Maurice Eno, formerly Director at Defence Headquarters moves to Navy Holdings Limited as Group Managing Director.