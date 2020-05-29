Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy Headquarters in Abuja has announced the redeployment of 110 senior officers to head the various units, commands and training institutions of the service across the country.

A statement by the director naval information, Suleiman Dahun, said a total of 33 Rear Admirals and 77 Commodores were affected in the latest redeployment, which is aimed at repositioning the navy to effectively carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced the appointment of new police commissioners for Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ondo and Oyo states.

Under the new arrangement, Undie Adie, is now the commissioner of police Osun State, Johnson Babatunde Kokomo is for Edo, Lawal Jimeta Tanko for Bauchi, Philip Sule Maku for Ebonyi, Ahmed Maikudi for Gombe, Bolaji Amidu Salami for Ondo, Joe Nwachuku Enwonwu for Oyo, Evelyn Peterside Eastern Port, Okon Etim Okon Ene, EOD, Bello Maikwashi Airport Command and Olukolade Tairu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit, Lagos annex.

The redeployment according to the IGP is with immediate effect.

Under the new arrangement, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed is now the new Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile is to remain as Chief of Defence Administration. Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere, is now the Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Admiral Ahamefule Eluwa, Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Rear Admiral Segun Adebari has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans.

Others are “Rear Admiral Abubakar Al-Hassan, formerly Director of Development Defence Headquarters, has been appointed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, while Rear Admiral Francis Isaac is the new Navy Secretary at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Search and Rescue. Rear Admiral Maurice Eno, who was the Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development. Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, formerly Navy Secretary Naval Headquarters, is the new Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command.

“Surgeon Rear Admiral Lawan Adams is now the new Director Medical Services of the Nigerian Navy, while Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, who was the Director of Training Naval Headquarters, resumes as Group Managing Director of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited. Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola, formerly Fleet Commander Headquarters Western Fleet, has been appointed as Moderator at NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.”