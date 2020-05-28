Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy headquarters in Abuja has announced the redeployment of 110, senior officers to head the various units, commands and training institutions of the service across the country.

A statement by the director Naval Information Suleiman Dahun, said a total of 33 rear admirals and 77 commodores were affected in the latest redeployment which is aimed at repositioning the Navy to effectively carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

Under the new arrangement, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed is now the new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, is to remain as Chief of Defence Administration. Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere, is now the Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Admiral Ahamefule Eluwa, Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Rear Admiral Segun Adebari who has been posted to Defence Headquarters as director of plans.

Others are “Rear Admiral Abubakar Al-Hassan, formerly Director of Development Defence Headquarters has been appointed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, while Rear Admiral Francis Isaac is the new Navy Secretary at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Search and Rescue. Rear Admiral Maurice Eno, who was the Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development. Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, formerly Navy Secretary Naval Headquarters, is the new Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command.

“Surgeon Rear Admiral Lawan Adams is now the new Director Medical Services of the Nigerian Navy, while Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji who was the Director of Training Naval Headquarters, resumes as Group Managing Director of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited. Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola, formerly Fleet Commander Headquarters Western Fleet has been appointed as Moderator at NIPSS, Kuru, Jos. Similarly, Rear Admiral Baribuma Kole, formerly Fleet Commander Eastern Fleet, is now the Director of Foreign Liaison Desk at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, the immediate past Director of Operations Naval Headquarters, is the new Chief of Training and Operations Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Othaniel Filafa moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Veteran Affairs.

“Furthermore, Rear Admiral Akinga Ayafa has been reappointed Director Recruitment, Release and Reserve at Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director of Transformation. Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Logistics Command has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Project Monitoring. Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa, the immediate past Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate at Naval Headquarters is the new Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command. Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses has been appointed as the Fleet Commander Headquarters Western Fleet while Rear Admiral Muhammad Nagenu is now the Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) VICTORY has been appointed Defence Headquarters as Director of Education.

“Similarly, the new postings moved Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai from Defence Headquarters to Naval Headquarters as Director of Training, while Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley has been reappointed Director Combat Policy and Tactics at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike resumes as the Fleet Commander Headquarters Eastern Fleet while Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Western Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations. Rear Admiral Tanko Pani is now the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Western Naval Command, while Rear Admiral Chukwu Okafor has been reappointed Naval Headquarters as the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy.

“In another development, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Commander NNS DELTA resumes as Managing Director Nigerian Navy Hotel and Suites Limited, while Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, the immediate past Commander NNS JUBILEE becomes the Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji. The former Commandant Nigerian Naval College Onne, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan resumes at Naval Headquarters (Naval Safety and Standards) as Director Records Return and Analysis. Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu who was Commander NNS LUGARD, is the new Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Logistics Command.