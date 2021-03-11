From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
Following the recent shakeup in the Nigerian Army, Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi is now in charge of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, as General Officer Commanding (GOC).
The Division’s operations cover Kaduna, Niger, Kano and Jigawa States.
The senior Army Officer took over from Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed, who has been moved to Defence Headquarters, Abuja, as Director of Research and Development Bureau.
Fielding questions from Defence Correspondents shortly after handing and taking offer ceremony in Kaduna on Thursday, the new GOC warned bandits and other criminal elements to desist from their nefarious activities saying,”their days are numbered”.
The Division Boss, who acknowledged the security challenges bedevilling the division’s area of responsibility had earlier expressed determination to restore peace in the area in line with the Chief of Army’s vision.
Commending the immediate past GOC for taking the division to greater heights, Ali-Keffi promised to consolidate on the successes recorded, as well as justify the confidence reposed In him as new sheriff for the Division.
Earlier, immediate past GOC, Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed, after commissioning several projects inside Ribadu Military Cantonment, Kawo, Kaduna, expressed confidence in the new GOC to deliver on his new responsibility.
He then expressed gratitude to the staff of the Division for the support and cooperation he enjoyed during his tour of duty just as he urged them to accord his successor the same.
