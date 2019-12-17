Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new commandants and commanders for of its schools and operations across the country.

The appointment followed the recent promotion of officers in the ranks of Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, said the posting approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai, is a routine exercise aimed at reinvigorating the service for greater efficiency and professionalism.

He said the COAS charged the affected officers to take their responsibilities seriously by discharging their duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the Service and the nation.

All the appointments, according to Musa, take immediate effect.

Saghir said in the statement that the posting, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. TY Buratai, is a routine exercise carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness/efficiency. Affected by the appointment are Maj. Gen. EO Ogunkale from Command Army Record Lokoja to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation, Maj. Gen. AO Uthman from Nigerian Army School of Signals, Apapa, Lagos to Defence Headquarters as Director Defence Communications, Maj Gen OO Soleye from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Command Army Record Lokoja as Commander, Maj. Gen. YI Shalangwa the erstwhile Director Legal Services, Army, now redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Director Legal Services, Maj. Gen. DC Onyemulu from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, becomes Director Armed Forces Simulation Centre, while Maj. Gen. HI Bature is redeployed from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Liaison.

“Others are Maj Gen IM Obot to remain at Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Participant Senior Executive Management and Policy Course, Maj Gen BO Sawyer to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Director Plans. Also Maj Gen LA Adegboye the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division is to remain as GOC 82 Division, Maj Gen MA Masanawa from Army Central Ammunition Depot to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Innovation and Combat Development.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force yesterday said its Operation Rattle Snake launched to rout remnants of terrorists and other criminal groups terrorising the peace in the North East and killed several members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.