Gabriel Dike

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has approved the redeployment of 11 directors and principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

He said the redeployment is designed to strengthen service delivery and also fill existing vacancies in the education sector.

Top on the list of directors redeployed are Mrs. Abdulkadir Binta, Principal of Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali, who is now the Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department in the ministry.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations for the Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, said Binta will take over from Dr. Lami Amodu, Director of Basic and Secondary Education and former Principal of Queens College, Yaba, who will retire from service on October 14.

The Principal of Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, Dr. Ufoegbune Ogochukwu, has been moved to the ministry’s headquarters (Abuja) as Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Services (FEQAS).

Mr. Omada David Idakwoji of the Federal Science and Technical College, Uromi, takes over from Dr. Ufoegbune Ogochukwu of the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, as principal.

Dr. (Mrs.) Yakubu Oyinloye of Queens’ College, Lagos, is to take over from Mrs.Akamo Esther as Principal of Federal Government Girls’ College, Sagamu, while Dr. (Mrs.) Essien Funmi of the Federal Government College, Ijanikin takes over from Dr. (Mrs.) Yakubu Oyinloye as Principal, Queens’ College, Lagos.

Other are Mrs. Akamo. O. Esther of the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Shagamu is to succeed Dr. (Mrs.) Essien Funmi as Principal of Federal Government College, Ijanikin; while Mrs. Abdullahi Asmau Yakubu of the ministry’s Tertiary Education Department is to replace Mr. Manko Kudu (who will be retiring from service on September 6, 2019) as Principal, Federal Government Academy, Suleja.