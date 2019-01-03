Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The Imo State Police Command yesterday witnessed a massive shake-up as the commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi, was transferred to Bauchi State.
Also affected in the shake-up were three deputy commissioners of police and 11 assistant commissioners of police redeployed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.
The affected DCs were in charge of operations and state criminal and investigation departments of the command before their transfer.
The redeployments are with immediate effect, as the command awaits a new CP.
However, Daily Sun gathered that the IGP transferred the Imo CP to Bauchi State command, while that of Kogi, Ali Janga, might take over from him.
Janga was in Imo State in November last year during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.
When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the command was expecting the arrival of a new commissioner of police.
When also contacted, Galadanchi said: “I have been transferred to Bauchi State. It is a routine transfer system in police. I have done my bit for Imo people. I am waiting for the new CP to hand over to him and proceed to my new command of assignment.”
