From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has carried out a major shake-up, apparently to restrategise and reposition the commission for the challenges and tasks ahead.

The Commission in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, disclosed the redeployment of five Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and four directors, just as the Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Nick Dazang, has proceeded on terminal leave.

Although the Commission did not give explicit reasons for the shakeup, it however casually noted in the statement that it was merely part of the Commission’s routine administrative postings.

According to the statement, the names of the affected commissioners and directors include; the RECs for Osun State, Olusegun Agbaje, redeployed to Ogun State, his Ogun counterpart, Prof AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, who takes charge as REC Osun State.

Others are; Bayelsa State REC, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, who takes up his new role in Cross River State, Dr Emannuel Alex Hart will proceed to Bayelsa State as the REC from his former Cross River office, while Zamfara State REC, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has been redeployed to Kaduna State.

In the directorate cadre, the commission reassigned Victor Ayodele Aluko from Director (Administration) to Voter Education and Publicity, Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to Administration from his erstwhile position as Director (Security), while Nduh Lebari Samson moves from the office of the Secretary to the Commission to Director (Security) just as Yakubu Mohammed Duku, Director Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger State as the substantive Administrative Secretary.

