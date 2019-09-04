Gabriel Dike

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has approved the redeployment of 11 directors and principals of Federal Unity Colleges in an exercise, the minister said was designed to strengthen service delivery and also fill existing vacancies in the education sector.

Top on the list of directors redeployed include Mrs. Abdulkadir Binta, Principal of Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali, who is now the Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department in the ministry.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong, said Binta would take over from Dr. Lami Amodu, the current Director of Basic and Secondary Education and former Principal of Queens College, Yaba, who would retire from service on October 14, 2019.

The current Principal of Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, Dr. Ufoegbune Ogochukwu, has now been moved to the ministry’s headquarters (Abuja) to fill the vacancy of Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Services (FEQAS), while Mr. Omada David Idakwoji of the Federal Science and Technical College, Uromi, takes over from Dr. Ufoegbune Ogochukwu of the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, as principal.

Similarly, Dr. (Mrs.) Yakubu Oyinloye of Queens’ College, Lagos, is to take over from Mrs.Akamo Esther as Principal of Federal Government Girls’ College, Shagamu, while Dr. (Mrs.) Essien Funmi of the Federal Government College, Ijanikin, is to take over from Dr. (Mrs.) Yakubu Oyinloye as Principal, Queens’ College, Lagos.

Other were Mrs.Akamo.O. Esther of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Shagamu who is to succeed Dr. (Mrs.) Essien Funmi as Principal of Federal Government College, Ijanikin, while Mrs. Abdullahi Asmau Yakubu of the ministry’s Tertiary Education Department is to replace Mr. Manko Kudu (who will be retiring from service on September 6, 2019) as Principal, Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

Mrs. Stella Maris Ufuoma Omu, current Principal of Federal Government Girls’ College, Bwari (who will be retiring from service on November 10, 2019) would be succeeded by Mrs. Sodangi Jumai Binta of Federal Government Girls College, Abaji.

Also, Mrs. Offonkasi Ifeoma Scholastica, current vice-principal, FGBC, Apo, is to replace Mrs. Sodangi Jumia Binta as Principal, Federal Government Girls’ College, Abaji.

Mr. Shehu Dahiru of Federal Science and Technical College, Kafanchan, is to replace Mrs. Abdulkadir Binta as Principal, Federal Government College, Kwali.

Mrs. Oguah Florence of National Commission for United Nation Scientific and Cultural Organisation (NATCOM-UNESCO) is now the Secretary-General, NATCOM-UNESCO.

Adamu directed that handing over formalities should be completed on Monday, September 9, 2019, except where otherwise directed.