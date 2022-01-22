By Christopher Oji

The Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Isah Jere Idris, has approved a major senior staff shake-up involving six Assistant Comptrollers General and 26 Comptrollers.

According to Service Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) Amos Okpu,”in the posting order with reference number NIS/ADM/4422/V/832/16 and dated 21st January 2022, the Senior Officers were moved across Commands and Formations within the country as follows: The Assistant Comptroller General and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone “F” Ibadan, ACG DE Amahian has been moved to the Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) at the Service Headquarters while ACG LE Oemi-Ockiya formerly in PRS, proceeds to Ibadan as the new Zonal Coordinator.

“The officer in charge Investigation and Compliance, ACG AO Esekhagbe, moves to the Migration Directorate while ACG UA Auna who before now was the Principal Staff Officer to the Ag. C G, is deployed to the Investigation and Compliance Directorate;

“The ACG in charge of General Services at the Service Headquarters, ACG OG Osisanya, proceeds to Lagos as the new Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’ while ACG EI Inok formerly the Zonal Coordinator of Zone ‘H’ Makurdi has been moved to the Service headquarters to be in charge of Budget. Some of the Comptrollers deployed include the following: The current Lagos State Command Comptroller, AB Aliyu has been moved to the service headquarters as the Principal Staff Officer to the Acting CG while Comptroller Bagiwa Mani formerly of Kaduna State Command will take over as the Lagos State Command Comptroller; Comptroller K Nandap, formerly in charge of Plateau State Command is now the Comptroller of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while Comptroller Chris Nomhwaange replaces her as the new Comptroller of Plateau State Command. Also deployed are Comptrollers YU Galma formerly in Zone ‘B’ Kaduna and NI Eneregbu of HRM Service Headquarters, who have now been moved to head Seme Border Command and Mfun Border Command respectively. Meanwhile, Comptroller ES Fagbamigbe moves to Idi-Iroko Border Command while Comptroller G Bello of Kano State Command moves to Katsina State to swap with Comptroller Muazu Abdulrazaq, who now moves to Kano State Command.

“The Acting CG,enjoins the Officers to deepen their contributions to the ongoing reform efforts in the Service at their various Commands and formations. The Posting is with immediate effect”.