In a major shake-up announced on Sunday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has made new appointments and redeployments, in a move to strengthen and reposition it for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability.

NNPC Spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, who issued a statement on the deployment, said Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream, while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Farouk Garba Sa’id, last week.

He added that the change witnessed the redeployment of Adeyemi Adetunji, the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, to the Ventures & Business Development Directorate as COO, a position left by Mr. Roland Onoriode Ewubare, who voluntarily retired last week.

The top-level staff movement also affected Mr Billy Okoye,0 who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Mr. Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Mrs. Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Mr Okoye as Managing Director.