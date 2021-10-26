By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has moved the three Passport Comptrollers (PCOs) in Lagos and replaced them with new ones.

The PCOs affected are Ikoyi, Festac and Alausa.

The new PCO for Ikoyi,is A.O Bawaji, while the former PCO ,A.I Liman has been transferred to the State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

RL Bukar takes over the Alausa office while U.S Umar is the new PCO Festac and former PCO Festac has been moved to State Headquarters, Ikeja.

In a Statement by Deputy Comptroller of Immigration ( Human Resources ), AB Yarima, for the Ag. Comptroller- General of NIS, he stated that the reshuffling is with immediate effect and advised that the affected officers should ensure total compliance.

