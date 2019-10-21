India subjected South Africa to the ignominy of a follow-on for the second test in a row and then reduced them to 26 for four wickets in the third and final test to inch toward a series whitewash on Monday.

Replying to India’s first innings total of 497-9 declared, South Africa were all out for 162, conceding a massive first innings total of 335 runs in the Ranchi test.

After home captain Virat Kohli enforced a follow-on, Mohammed Shami wrecked South Africa’s top order with a three-wicket burst in a searing spell of hostile pace bowling.

Tea was called after Dean Elgar was smacked flush on the helmet by an Umesh Yadav delivery with the opener, batting on 16, needing medical attention.

Heinrich Klaasen was yet to open his account with South Africa still needing 309 runs to make India bat again.

Earlier, Zubayr Hamza (62) scored his maiden test fifty in an otherwise insipid batting performance by South Africa who resumed day three on a precarious 9-2.

It got only worse as they lost skipper Faf du Plessis in the very first over to a beautiful delivery by Yadav.

Hamza raised 91 runs with Temba Bavuma (32) but apart from them only George Linde (37) managed double digit score for South Africa. (Reuters/NAN)