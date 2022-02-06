From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa United Striker Shammasu Mohammed scored his third goal of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League season after coming off the bench again to equalise for his team, Nasarawa United, in a matchday eleven tie at the Okigwe Township Stadium, the temporary home ground of Abia Warriors, on Saturday evening.

After trailing 0-1 in the first half through an early goal by Godwin Obaje, the Solid Miners rejigged and mounted continuous pressure on the hosts in search of a leveller in the second half.

Their persistence paid off eight minutes to stoppage time when youngster, Shammasu Mohammed, who was introduced in the 61st minute, easily tapped in from close range after Goalkeeper, Edafe Vincent failed to deal with menacing Lawal Shehu’s low drive.

It’s the prodigy’s third goal of the season, and once again rising to the occasion to rescue his team.

1-1 apiece the game ended as Nasarawa United temporarily move to the 5th position on the log with sixteen points, as results from today’s (Sunday’s) games will determine their final status on the table.

The travellers will be at home in Lafia in their next game against visiting Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday, 13th February.

On his part, Nasarawa United Coach, Bala Nikyu said “Yeah, we started slowly, but at times, football can be like that. It took us too long because it’s not proper for somebody not to be in control for an entire 45 minutes; in fact, it was something else.

“But at half-time, I told them to get the second-half right because we didn’t come here for a tea party, more so that the home team didn’t give us too much pressure.

“Though we equalised toward the end of regulation time, but it’s part of the game because the league is tough and has strong teams, so, whichever time your goal comes, be appreciative.

“Well, the movement of our top scorer, Silas Nwankwo, will not in any way destabilise the team. If I have my way, I wish ten more players will move out – like it or leave it, we have younger players who are also good and improving fastly.

“So, if Silas moved to another club, it’s an opportunity for him, and I pray more of our players would have the opportunity to better their career too.”

Also speaking with Shammasu Mohammed which he said “I wish to thank God for this vital away point which came through me. It’s truly not an easy game, especially knowing what the result was like last season on this same turf.

“Yeah, I missed a sitter that would have given us the win, but I had two options, either to pass to my teammate or score myself, but the latter decision didn’t work, but I am happy I helped my team to pick an away point.

“I don’t feel bad coming into the game as a substitute. If it can help the team, I am ok with it, but I know my time will come to begin the game.”

Michael Tochukwu who was awarded the man of the match award (MOTM) stated that “I am grateful to have been voted Man-of-the-match. This is the same ground we were defeated 3-1 and thereby losing our continental slot last season.

“In that game, I didn’t play well, so, I told myself I must right my wrong and inspire my team to a positive outing, and I am glad we got the job done.

“I appreciate the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to exhibit my talent, and also my teammates for their solidarity always.

“I will continue to work hard to better my performance.”