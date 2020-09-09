Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nollywood actress Shan George is set to try marriage for the third time.

The movie star, who has had her fair share of scandals, made the exciting announcement recently.

‘As scared and sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow Cross Riverian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too,’ she wrote on Instagram.

The bi-racial actress; born to a Nigerian mother and a British father, is twice married and divorced.

Although a grandmother, the 50 year old Rivers State born veteran actress had in a recent interview with Inside Nollywood shared her marriage fears.

‘Marriage! Hmmm..to be very fair, one of the reasons that would make me not to consider marrying again is because I am scared. I am an only child and all my life, I have always defended myself by myself, because it was just me. When people bully me, I man up and challenge them.

‘So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane,’ she said.

Continuing, Shan George, who is a proud mother of two grown sons, Delnoi and Jaga, revealed how she copes with lonely nights.

‘Honestly, with the kind of work I do, there is hardly a lonely moment. In fact, I am craving for that ‘Me time’. Me being by myself. I really enjoy to enjoy my time alone. I do some reading when I am free. Aside that, work takes much of my time, so I hardly have time for such lonely moments you mentioned.’