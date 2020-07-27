WORLD Athletics has confirmed the Shanghai Diamond League event has been cancelled after the Chinese Government’s decision to suspend all international sporting events this year.
China’s General Administration of Sports made the announcement on July 9, with only Beijing 2022 test events permitted.
The Chinese Government claimed that “science and order” was behind the decision, amid the ongoing
coronavirusoutbreak. World Athletics had become the latest governing body to confirm one of its major events in China had been cancelled.
”Following the decision taken by China’s National Administration of Sports to suspend all international sporting events until next year, we are sorry to announce that the 2020 Shanghai Diamond League will not go ahead as planned on September 19,” a World Athletics statement read.
Leave a Reply