Super Eagles striker and Shanghai Shenhua of China striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has revealed that his new club is doing everything on a daily basis to ensure he understands his new environment, which is why he is doing great at the moment.

Ighalo continued his impressive run of form, as Shanghai Shenhua held Wuhan Zall to a 1-1 draw at the weekend in the Chinese Super League. After losing against Guangzhou R&F last time, the Shanghai outfit avoided a second consecutive loss with the Nigerian’s effort.

Wuhan Zall raced into an early lead through Jiang Minwen, before Ighalo equalized for Quique Sanchez Flores’ men in the 31st minute, his sixth goal in as many appearances. Speaking with popular Nigerian radio, Brila FM, Ighalo revealed that he remained happy the club was helping him settle down nicely, even as he was now adapting and also making sure things were put in place.

“Its been great, the club is making sure everything is in place for me, am really happy and you can see the result on the field, its helping me settle in nicely.

“I’m also happy that I am getting used to the team, the rhythm and style of play, getting used to training and understanding my new teammates better.

“I’m just so excited and I want to thank God for that.”

Ighalo featured for the entire duration of the match and will look forward to another fine display in their next game against Tianjin Tianhai on April 27. The draw saw Shanghai Shenhua climbed to the ninth spot on the table, with seven points from six games.