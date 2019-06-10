The former world number one, Maria Sharapova , is set to return to the tour after accepting a wildcard entry at the Mallorca Open, four months after undergoing surgery on her right shoulder.

The Russian has not competed since she withdrew from a second-round match at the (the Women’s Tennis Association) WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in January.

She skipped the entire clay court season, including the French Open.

“I’m very happy… to announce that I’m going to accept the wild card to play the Mallorca Open.

“I want to thank the tournament for the opportunity it gives me and all my incredible fans that have been supporting me in recent months,” the 32-year-old said in a statement.

The Mallorca Open, a warm-up grass court tournament for players before Wimbledon, begins on June 17.

The draw will also feature other former world number ones such as defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and Victoria Azarenka.

(Reuters/NAN)

READ ALSO: AFCON 2019: Football fans laud Rohr’s decision to axe Iheanacho