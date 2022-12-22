From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women’s leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, who said the Christmas season is a time to share love and joy, called on those with means to remember the less privileged living among them especially the widows, the orphans and the destitute

In a press statement made available to reporters in Lokoja, the women’s leader said the gift of Jesus Christ was to liberate mankind and draw us closer to God saying this agape love of God must not be made to count less as we must reciprocate the same love with our neighbours by living peacefully with them

The statement reads: