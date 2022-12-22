From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja
A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women’s leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations.
Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, who said the Christmas season is a time to share love and joy, called on those with means to remember the less privileged living among them especially the widows, the orphans and the destitute
In a press statement made available to reporters in Lokoja, the women’s leader said the gift of Jesus Christ was to liberate mankind and draw us closer to God saying this agape love of God must not be made to count less as we must reciprocate the same love with our neighbours by living peacefully with them
The statement reads:
“There is a profound sense of feeling of peace, joy, love and goodwill during the Christmas season and this feeling must be made to flow ceaselessly to our various homes and national life so that our society will be a better place to live
“During this festive season, we spend days frantically shopping for gifts, and hastily preparing to welcome visitors and guests to our homes or inviting them to events but if this is not reflected in our national life as a united and peaceful nation, the essence of Christmas would have been less meaningful
“In the mix of the hustle and bustle of this season, we should remember that the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour is for deeper reflection — reflection on his goodness and mercy on us as individuals and as a nation and the need for us to be thankful while we celebrate.
“The giving of gifts at Christmas time is symbolic of the gift of love represented by the Christ child in the manger. While we give gifts to those who are close to us, let us also remember to give to those who are less fortunate than ourselves and our loved ones: the aged, the sick and the lonely, and the orphans and widows who are perhaps nearest to the heart of God.”
