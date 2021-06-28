Shareholders of TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking products and services provider, yesterday, commended the board and management of the bank for its impressive performance in its first year of operations, promising continued commitment to the realisation of the vision and mission of the innovation-driven lender in the years ahead. During the financial year, the bank reported outstanding improvements in its gross earnings, which rose from by 6,066 per cent in the financial year to N3.456 billion; 471 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) ; deposit growth rate of 1,524 per cent, Return on Equity rose by 361 per cent and an exponential growth in customer base from 1,809 to 103,853, among other positive performance indices.

Speaking during a post-AGM interactive session with journalists at the bank’s 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja, one of the leading shareholders of the bank, Alhaji Lawal Garba, said the shareholders were “very happy with the board and management of the bank for the impressive performance recorded during the year, particularly on the innovation that they have brought into non-interest banking in Nigeria.

“We are also very impressed with their entrepreneurship drive which has impacted on the way the bank is growing and we are all very impressed and wish the bank more successful years ahead.

“Also, we are want to encourage the management to continue with the mandate they have been given by redoubling their efforts towards the full realisation, though the efforts they have put in so far have been commendable. Overall, we are very impressed with their superlative performance”, Garba added. Earlier in his address at the AGM, the bank’s chairman, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, noted that the 2020 financial year was a remarkable year for the bank in terms of investment, market penetration, growth, expansion and strong financial and strategic performance that enabled the bank to position itself as one of Nigerian growing banks. He linked the lender’s performances to exceptional service delivery, robust investments and deployment of critical technologies and solutions and responsive operational system.

