Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has expressed anger over Federal Government’s poor efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

The body headed by Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, which held a pre-Ramadan meeting in Kaduna at the weekend, emphasised the need for the Federal Government to change tactics in dealing with security challenges. The meeting was attended by no fewer than 80 Muslim leaders from 25 States across the country.

In a five-paragraph communiqué signed and read by its Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the SCSN particularly scored government’s effort in checkmating insecurity in the North Eastern states and others including Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba and Benue where cases of kidnapping, banditry, and Boko Haram insurgents are unleashing terror with impunity, as “grossly inadequate.”

The Council challenged government to braze up to its basic responsibility by reviewing its current security strategy and hold the security chiefs accountable for their actions and inactions.

It also called on government to engage the Fulani leadership, listen to their complaints and pay them compensation over their loss of both lives and herds of cattle.

“We call on all Muslims to continue to pray for peace to reign in this country and both the Imams of Jumma’ah and other mosques to start saying the Qunut for the improvement of the security situation in the country.”

“The Council equally frowned at what it called continuous marginalisation of Muslims in the armed forces, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies.

“Justice demands that this prolonged marginalisation must be urgently addressed.”

But the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the task of overcoming security challenges in the country is not the task of the Federal Government alone.

It called on leaders across the country to synergise with government and help resolve security challenges.

In its Easter message to Christians, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in Kaduna, yesterday, the ACF said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ has united Christians to be one people through promotion of core value of humanity that comes with sacred inviolability of the individual.

“It is against such backdrop that ACF wishes to submit that the task of overcoming security challenges posed by kidnapping, insurgency, cattle rustling, banditry and the unnecessary clashes between various ethnic groups cannot be left to government alone. All leaders and Nigerians should come together and live up the synergistic potential against collective challenges for common good,” the statement said.

“Now that the 2019 general elections are over with winners declared at both the federal and state levels, the Forum wishes to appeal to our leaders to note that no society thrives on the victory of its faction, but through ultimate reconciliation and inclusiveness. Victory and defeat are never final.

“The governments should therefore hit the ground running by making Nigerians become one in favour of good governance needed for the good of all,” ACF added.

Last week, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had blamed the insecurity in the North on failure of leadership at the three ties of government to address and arrest the object poverty and under-development among people.

Its Chairman, Professor Ango Abdullahi, said Nigeria has resources and ideas but lacked political will to tackle problems.

He said the Forum had last year passed a bvote of no confidence on elected political leaders from the north starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and Assembly members over the issue of poverty and underdevelopment.

NEF said it could not keep mute and watch criminal activities and bloodletting escalate across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

Ango said NEF strongly believed that President Buhari has capacity to tackle insecurity but might not have political will to do it.