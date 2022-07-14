From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN), has picked offence with the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN) over comments on Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

National body of CAN had at the announcement of Muslim-Muslim ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC kicked as against one faith ticket.

However, Kaduna State Secretary of SCSN, AbdurRahman Hassan, in a chat with Daily Sun said recent comments by CAN was unhealthy and provocative.

“The Council is observing all the happenings regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of APC, most especially the unhealthy and provocative comments by CAN on the issue.

“We appreciate the right of each party to chose its flag-bearer. This is democracy, you don’t expect the majority Muslim north to be neglected in the political equation of this country.

“We thought CAN would toe the line of Orji Uzo Kalu who reasoned with democratic finesse about the Muslim-Muslim ticket, instead of joining the bandwagon of religious fanaticism.

“Regarding some Muslim clerics who go against Muslim-Muslim ticket, they are entitled to their opinion, which can’t go down well with majority Muslim north.

“Sometimes people forget history. In 1979, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe nominated Prof. Ishaya Audu(a Christian)as his running mate. No Muslim or Muslim group in Nigeria decried any foul play.

“Why the shouts now because of what the APC did. Let’s concentrate on choosing competent and trustworthy leaders, instead of trivializing the the issues at stake. Whoever decries a particular combination of candidates can simply go for another”. Hassan said.