From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security report said on Friday that nemesis caught up with two groups of armed bandits who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine of their fellows in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The killing of fellow bandit brothers, according to report was over argument of sharing formula of accumulated ransoms where some of them felt cheated.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “credible human intelligence networks informed the Kaduna State Government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

“Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as, Godon Mota stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated.

“Acting governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the general area. Investigations and security patrols are ongoing”.