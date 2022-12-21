From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nollywood star actors Deyemi Okanlawon, Sharon Ooja and Popular South African actress turned philanthropist Tarina Patel amongst others have been featured on latest edition of Top Charts Africa Magazine sponsored by leading Sports betting platform, 1XBET.

Top Charts Africa was created in 2020 and has since built their brand to become a household name.

They have released two magazines so far with Psycho YP and Dremo covering each of them respectively and featuring other stars such as Daniel Etim-Effiong and more.

The star-studded issue is covered by Rayvanny, one of the biggest Tanzanian artists and CEO of Next Level Music who is famed as the second artist with the highest subscribers on YouTube across sub-saharan Africa and the only East African artist to surpass 100M streams on Boomplay.

In review of the new issue, Saliu Momoh who doubles as the Director and Founder of the magazine noted:

“This Magazine is just one of the products of the topchartsX1xbet partnership which has earlier produced the NXT Honors that shone a light on some of the top creatives of the year. We are delighted with the amazing partnership with such a global betting platform that boasts of millions of subscribers”.

On what people should look out for, he added: “We encourage entertainment and lovers of rich quality creative ideas to check out our second annual 100 Most Influential List coming at the end of the year. It sure has enough content that will interest you and spark your imagination”.