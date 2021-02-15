By Cosmas Omegoh

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has condemned the violence that erupted in Shasha Oyo State, leading to the destruction of lives and property.

He said he had been in constant touch with his Oyo State counterpart, Gov. Seyi Makinde to see how best to halt the violence and resolve the crisis.

He regretted the orgy of violence “that has led to the loss of several lives a couple of hours ago after a clash ensued when a cobbler was fatally stabbed by a cart pusher in Sasha market, Ibadan, Oyo State.”

The governor lamented that “the unwarranted reprisal that followed has thus far degenerated into an ethnic conflict with the potential of snowballing into another fratricidal conflict if it is not quickly nipped in the bud.

“As a nation, we must find a quick solution to this wanton killing of one another amidst the ongoing national challenge of insecurity.”

He said he was distraught that the Oyo incident was taking place amid “the ravages of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, economic problems, and the pressure to see that good governance prevail,” adding that the incident was “against the logic of equity and good conscience for a group of people to discriminate against their fellow countrymen and unleash mayhem on them.

“We, therefore, reject, condemn and detest the ugly incidents that have enveloped the Hausa and Yoruba communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.”

While commending Gov. Makinde for his proactive response by the way of imposing an 11-hour dusk-to-dawn curfew and the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely, he called on the Federal Government to sustain the massive police deployment in the area and also increase the number of security men drafted there.

He urged that “all hands must be on deck to ensure that the option of dialogue is exploited to the fullest while the welfare of those affected is catered for in the short and long term.”