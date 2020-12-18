Ghana’s rising star, King Promise has released the visual to his latest track, Alright featuring West Africa’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Maintaining his on-going buzz and amazing run of hits, which follow his previous releases including Sisa and Baby I’m Jealous with Mr Eazi, King Promise returns to end 2020 on a high note, by gifting fans this elevating track, which is bound to send listeners crazy.

With Alright, King Promise does not fail to deliver. Singing over a smooth Altranova-produced instrumental, the Ghanaian singer merges his vocal ability and melodic flow with Shatta’s trademark and bouncy rap ability – culminating in a track that no doubt will make listeners want to rejoice.

“I’ve always wanted to collabo with Shatta. It always came down to finding the right song for us and when I made Alright, he was the first person who came to mind. The song talks about not giving up and to keep going on. It’s motivation for the people, and at the same time, something they will move their feet to, and he was just the perfect fit. (I am) super excited about it,” King Promise says.

The track comes at the perfect time, with the Ghanaian elections having just been concluded, peacefully – King Promise and Shatta Wale link up for this banger, which will be sure to uplift spirits across the nation.

Most recently, King Promise made a huge step in his music career by signing to the newly formed and exciting label, 5K Records – in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. With this acquisition, 5K has shown a massive statement of intent by snapping up Ghana’s most exciting artiste and making him its first global signing, who the label intends to help break across international shores.

King Promise will definitely be looking to establish himself as a household name universally for 2021, just as he has for West Africa. With a project on the horizon, fans are set for a real treat for what is to come next year.