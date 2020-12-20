Reigning ‘Queen of the South’, Shaybo, has staged a comeback with the remix of her hit single, Dobale, but this time she gives it a fresh new sound with the musical offerings of rising Nigerian rapper, Bella Shmurda in tow.

Dobale is a Yoruba word that means ‘to greet and show respect’. Dropped in the midst of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations, and just in time for the Black History Month, the original track was (and still is) a celebration of Shaybo’s Nigerian heritage. And with the employment of Afro-pop hit maker, Shmurda, described as “the new voice of the streets”, the remix is sure to accelerate Shaybo’s cross-continental takeover. With her Dobale remix, Shaybo has yet again shown that she is set apart, and truly holds the reigns as one of the UK’s finest rappers.