England and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has hailed Alex Iwobi for scoring on his full Premier League debut for Everton.

There was an extraordinary start to the ongoing game between the Toffees and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park with three goals scored inside twelve minutes.

Iwobi restored Arsenal’s lead after Romain Saiss had cancelled out Richarlison’s opener, scoring through a header after a brilliant cross from Sigurdsson.

In his half-time analysis, Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer said: ‘’Fantastic ball in, he puts in with perfection right in the right area.

‘’It doesn’t really have to move for Iwobi that is running onto it there, perfection that ball. ‘’It’s a very, very good header as well. We all know about Iwobi before the game, he has to start and score more goals, he was in the right position there.’’

Bernard came on to replace Iwobi in the 76th minute, just after the visitors equalised through Raul Jimenez.