From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has counseled Chukwuma Umeoji to accept the olive branch extended to him and his supporters by the party reconciliation committee and work with Soludo for the party’s victory in the November 6 guber election.

Obigwe in a statement issued in Awka yesterday described the latest INEC action of publishing the names of Soludo and Ibezim his deputy as the rightful candidates of APGA for the November 6th election as “no victor, no vanquished” noting that APGA a is one and large family ready to accommodate all.

He said if the supporters of Umeoji are honest with their APGA first slogan, now is the right time for them and their principal to sheath their sword because the November 6th governorship election is very important to APGA as the key to the party survival going forward.

“INEC has done the right thing by obeying the judgement of Court of Appeal Kano division and Awka division Court of Appeal that is in favour of Soludo and Victor Oye. There is no need for Umeoji and his supporters to continue flogging a dead horse. The truth is that their case lacked merit albinitio and that was why they lost at the two Court of Appeal”

“We also optimistic that they will lose at the Supreme Court and they will gain nothing from fighting an already lost battle hence my reason for advising Umeoji to quickly reach out to Senator Victor Umeh led Reconciliation committee and accept its peace overtures. APGA is one family and Umeoji should remember that the anger of a family member does not get into the bone marrow. It will be in his own interest to retrace his steps” he said.

Obigwe who made the list as a Deputy Director, Media in the APGA Campaign Council for the Soludo candidacy said the coast is now clear for APGA to clinch a well deserved victory in the November 6th governorship election.

He said the plan of the enemy was for Soludo’s name not to appear on the ballot but now that his name and that of his deputy have been published, APGA will win the election November 6th election convincingly.