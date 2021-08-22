From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
National coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has counseled Chukwuma Umeoji to accept the olive branch extended to him and his supporters by the party reconciliation committee and work with Soludo for the party’s victory in the November 6 guber election.
Obigwe in a statement issued in Awka yesterday described the latest INEC action of publishing the names of Soludo and Ibezim his deputy as the rightful candidates of APGA for the November 6th election as “no victor, no vanquished” noting that APGA a is one and large family ready to accommodate all.
He said if the supporters of Umeoji are honest with their APGA first slogan, now is the right time for them and their principal to sheath their sword because the November 6th governorship election is very important to APGA as the key to the party survival going forward.
“INEC has done the right thing by obeying the judgement of Court of Appeal Kano division and Awka division Court of Appeal that is in favour of Soludo and Victor Oye. There is no need for Umeoji and his supporters to continue flogging a dead horse. The truth is that their case lacked merit albinitio and that was why they lost at the two Court of Appeal”
He said the plan of the enemy was for Soludo’s name not to appear on the ballot but now that his name and that of his deputy have been published, APGA will win the election November 6th election convincingly.
