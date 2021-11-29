From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has urged warring members of the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to sheath their sword as leaders of the party put heads together for a solution.

In a statement by his Media team in Abuja on Monday, the Ngige who is the leader of the party in the state advised the embattled Acting State Chairman of the Party, Basil Ejidike not to invent a Trojan Horse but look inwards and patch the self-inflicted tear in the State Exco and State Working Committee of the Party.”

“The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has been inundated with calls from home, over the unfortunate development in the State Chapter of our great party, APC, culminating in the suspension of the Acting State Chairman.

“All these are the fallout of the 26th June 2021 heist in which though no primary election was held, the Acting Chairman in concert with some persons who did not wish our state chapter well, announced some allocated, fictitious figures for each of the thirteen aspirants and declared a winner. The situation simmered, festered and resulted in the loss of the governorship election. The Honourable Minister had watched all in disbelief!

“Nigerians are aware of the unceasing post-COVID-19 efforts of the Federal Government to stabilize labour milieu and buoy national productivity, hence the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment daily battles with very tight schedules, to spare even scant thought for the post-election intrigues in his state chapter of the party.

“Despite that, Senator Ngige wishes to assure all members that issues in contention will soon be laid to rest as the critical state stakeholders of the party in the State work towards their resolution.

“While we do this, however, the embattled Acting State Chairman, Basil Ejidike is advised to wrap his mind around the self-made fissure in the State Working Committee and work towards a resolution by first telling himself the truth. Creating a phantom Trojan Horse to explain away self-inflicted injury is unthinking.

“I once again urge all members to refrain from acts that can wreck further damage to the party and rather look inwards to make up for our losses. The party lives beyond the November 6 governorship election. Other tasks lay ahead of us,” he said.

