Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Professor Adams Agahiu, Director of National Education Academy Abuja has called on all political actors in the just concluded governorship elections in Kogi State to sheathe their sword.

Professor Adams while speaking with Sunday Sun in Sokoto said all political actors in the state must forget their rancorous past and join hands to move the state forward.

According to him: “Although the elections has come and gone with claim and counter claims from the various contestants. It is significant that Governor Yahaya Bello was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“It is obvious that a winner must emerge in every contest. Therefore, the re-election of GYB is the dawn of a new era whereby dividends of democracy would be delivered to the electorates for a better and prosperous Kogi State”.

The Don reminded that the governor has promised to accelerate even development in all Local Government Areas across the state, improve on security and ensure timely payment of salaries and allowances of workers as and when due.

Professor Agahiu also lauded the courage of Dr. Ramatu Tijjani, FCT Minister of State for her role in mobilise Kogi women across the state with her personal funds for the success of the re-election.