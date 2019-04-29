Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League as Leeds United drew with Aston Villa in a hugely controversial game at Elland Road.

The Blades are five points clear of their Yorkshire rivals with one game of the Championship season remaining.

United could win the title if they win at Stoke City and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.

Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.

“It’s one of the greatest days of my life, 100%,” an emotional manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible.

“What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved.”

Sheffield United all but confirmed their place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich on Saturday before Villa’s result at Leeds sealed promotion.

Sunday’s match in West Yorkshire saw Leeds go ahead while Villa players had stopped because they wanted them to put the ball out for an injury to Jonathan Kodjia.