All is set for the 10th annual Maba Town Day Festival scheduled to hold on Monday at the community field, Maba, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Put together by Corporate Maba Town to celebrate the culture, tradition, peoples and places in the town, the festival will have top fuji musician, Shefiu Alao on the bandstand, alongside many deejays, who will also add colour and glamour to the event.

According to Otunba of Maba, Rotimi Olorunsolu Adeshima, representing the host, Baale of Maba, Chief Jimoh A.S Akinrinola, the festival is all about offering prayers and making sacrifices on the land, beginning from March 7 and rounding off on March 11.

Families, friends and numerous well-wishers of Maba town will grace the festival.