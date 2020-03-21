Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Few months after northern governors as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, kicked against the formation of a security outfit, known as Shege-Ka-Fasa, supposedly for the north by a Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), it has suffered another setback as Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has denied its registration.

However, the group vowed to explore all legal means until the security outfit is duly registered by CAC, saying that the Attorney General of the Federation has been intimated on the development.

In the wake of unveiling Shege-Ka-Fasa, in February, the northern Governors, the Sultan, Middle Belt Forum, reacted, saying they were not part and parcel of the security outfit because it was not conceived out of the leadership of the entire region, but by insignificant individuals.

But what appeared like the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the latest denial by the CAC to register the security outfit, citing, “Name misleading with the word security”.

In a CAC’s reply to the Coalition’s application for registration, the Commission through one of its officials, Omekwe Paul Kode, dated March 9, 2020, said, “Notice of Denial; The CAC regrets to inform you that it was unable to approve any of the name(s) submitted for approval”.

However, addressing Journalists over the issue on Saturday, the Spokesman of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the group will head to court to challenge the denial by CAC.

Suleiman pointed out that if a security outfit owned by the Southwest region could be legally registered, he wondered why similar security outfit in the north should not be registered too.

Said Suleiman, “The CNG takes strong exception to the refusal by the CAC to register the proposed Northern Nigeria Security Initiative via their letter of denial dated March 09, 2020, on the ground that the word “security” is misleading. We find it contradictory for the CAC to accept to register the Western Nigerian Security Network and at the same time reject another application with a similar title from the North.

“The Corporate Affairs Commission should note that we at the CNG are conversant with the provisions of the Company and Allied Matters Act that makes allowance for the consent of the CAC Registrar General in such cases.

“While the general northern population has completely embraced the move, the CAC has turned down the request for registration of the Northern Nigerian Security Initiative.