Super Eagles and Bursaspor of Turkey defender, Shehu Abdullahi has sued for peace and love amongst Nigerians, as Muslims in the country and around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Abdullahi reckoned that there is need for love and unity in Nigeria.

The Nigerian international wrote on his official Twitter handle Sunday morning, while wishing Nigerians blessings, joy and ‘everlasting happiness’ on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak . Taqabalallahu minna wa minkum.

“I congratulate you all for witnessing this beautiful day. Let’s show love to ourselves and unite as a country,” he tweeted on his official twitter handle, @Shehu Abdullahi.

“May this Eid bring more blessings , joy and everlasting happiness to our dear country. I love you all.”