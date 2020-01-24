The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its contributions to the sustainable development of the state.

The monarch made the commendation when the newly posted coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Nura Umar, paid him a visit, yesterday, in Maiduguri.

He said that corps members and personnel of the scheme had demonstrated a high sense of dedication, commitment and resilience to work in the state, despite the security challenges.

“I am very glad that the scheme has not deserted us in our time of need; despite the security challenges, corps members are consistently posted to the state.

“The visit is a sign of respect the scheme has for the traditional institutions in the state and the country.

“My advice to corps members is that they should not hesitate to go to wherever they are posted because they do not know what the future holds for them. They should always take life simple,” he said.

The El-Kanemi admonished corps members to accept postings in good faith and avail themselves the opportunities in their places of primary assignments to serve the country with loyalty, dedication and commitment.

Umar thanked the monarch for his fatherly support to the scheme and corps members, adding that the gesture had enhanced its operations.