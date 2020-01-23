The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over its contributions toward the sustainable development of the state.

El-Kanemi made the commendation when the newly posted coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Nura Umar, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said that corps members and personnel of the scheme had demonstrated a high sense dedication, commitment and resilience to work in the state, despite the security challenges.

The monarch spoke further: “I am very glad that the scheme has not deserted us in our time of need; despite the security challenges, corps members are consistently posted to the state.

“The visit is a sign of respect the scheme has for the traditional institutions in the state and the country.

“My advice to the corps members is that they should not hesitate to go to wherever they are posted because they do not know what the future holds for them. They should always take life simple,” he said.

El-Kanemi admonished corps members to accept postings in good faith and avail themselves the opportunities in their places of primary assignments to serve the country with loyalty, dedication and commitment.

Also speaking, Umar thanked the monarch for his fatherly support to the scheme and corps members, adding that the gesture had enhanced its operations.

Umar said that the visit was part of efforts to enhance integration of corps members with the host communities.

He said that the scheme was working in collaboration with the state government to fashion out strategies on how the scheme could key into the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme, to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

Umar further unveiled plans by the scheme to provide interventions to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), camps in the areas of health, education, adult literacy and skills acquisition.

The coordinator added that such interventions were imperative to promoting livelihood support to affected persons and restoration of the state’s social and economic base. (NAN)