Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, has appealed for tolerance and understanding among diverse religious and ethnic groups in the country.

The Shehu in a remark at the break of Ramadan fast (Iftar) organised in Maiduguri by the traditional leader of Yorubas in Borno State, Mai Yorubawa at the weekend, urged people to embrace themselves and push their religious and ethnic differences to the background.

“Almighty Allah has placed us in His wisdom to live where we are and worship Him as we desire. We must use our God-given gifts to work for the progress of the society and push to the background out differences. We must be united,” the Shehu who was represented by the Zanna Dujima of Borno, Yusuf Bukar Mandara.

He lauded the Mai Yorubawa for organising the breaking of the Ramadan fast. He said attendance at the even which cut across both Muslims and Christians from diverse ethnic groups demonstrated the unifying force which the Yoruba traditional leader possess.

Mai Yorubawa, Alhaji Hassan Alao Yusuf said he organised the Iftar to remind people that Islam preaches unity. He said no religion can be practised in a chaotic situation and environment without love.

“Without peace, religion may be difficult to practise,” he said.