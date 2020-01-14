Samuel Bello, Abuja

A group under the auspices of Civil Society Groups for the Defence of Human Rights, Justice and Equity, has made its stance known on the transparent and speedy dispensation of judgment over the ongoing case involving Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD), Nasiba Sani Dauda, Abubakar Musa Abubakar and others at different courts.

Speaking during a press conference held in Abuja, the group’s spokesman, Adamu Kabiru Matazu, said the call for true justice became necessary due to alleged clandestine moves by some accused persons whose cases are pending in court.

Alhaji Sani Dauda had referred former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a petition that alleged that Sani had demanded N4 million from him (Dauda) to give to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, and four other judges to influence some pending cases in court.

He said: “Our reason for addressing the press conference then and now is to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice, protection of human rights and equity for all the parties involved.

“We shout at the rooftop that there have been clandestine moves on the side of ASD to influence the judiciary to subvert the course of justice to guarantee a predetermined outcome in his favour.

“We make bold to say that the recent accusation and counter-accusation of bribery, extortion and name-dropping to ensure that ASD’s pending cases of financial crimes is dropped and also to compromise Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko, to influence pending cases at different courts involving him (ASD), his daughter – Nasiba Sani Dauda – Comrade Abubakar Musa Abubakar and others. What is playing out at the moment is a clear vindication of our earlier position.

“As Civil Society Groups (the conscience of the nation) we will not fold our arms and watch the desecration of the temple of justice by some unscrupulous elements with a connection in higher places.

“The Chief Judge of Kaduna, Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal Kaduna, FCT High Court Chief Judge must be made aware that the whole world is watching on how they will eventually deliver justice dispassionately or subvert the course of justice in the Case of Abubakar Musa Abubakar Vs Nasiba Sani Dauda and others, most especially that the EFCC’s report in the public domain and as published by various newspapers to the effect that one Million Naira each is given to four judges in order to compromise any case before them where Abubakar Musa Abubakar is a party.

“We will accept nothing less than the unbiased dispensation of justice without unnecessary meddlesomeness or influence and inducement by making sure that only proven facts are admitted as evidence, as we shall monitor the proceedings from the beginning to the logical conclusion.”

“We salute the promptness with which the EFCC moves to avert corruption but in this case, there are two sides; the bribe giver (ASD) and bribe-taker (ShehuSani) both of whom must be apprehended having established through the confession of Alh. Sani Dauda (ASD) who willingly and advertently offer to compromise an ongoing EFCC Investigation and pending judicial cases, hence the need for EFCC to move swiftly in arresting ASD for immediate prosecution.”

Relating to this development, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, denied links with a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, who is currently under the custody and investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged extortion.

The Supreme Court’s Director, Press and Information, Dr Festus Akande, in a statement, described the claim by Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, saying Senator Shehu Sani purportedly demanded the sum of N4 million to give to the CJN as a blatant lie.

The statement titled ‘Senator Shehu Sani is not known to the CJN’ reads in part:

“Even though the veracity of the true source of the unsubstantiated statement has not yet been ascertained to know if it was really from the former Senator, it is, however imperative to keep the records straight by letting the public know that Justice Tanko Muhammad has never, in his entire life, seen or had any form of encounter or interactions, either directly or remotely with Shehu Sani, let alone giving him assurances of what is not only unethical but equally despicable and inglorious, to say the least.”

According to the statement, the Supreme Court’s attention was drawn to the alleged demand on national dailies “that Senator Shehu Sani allegedly approached Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors and purportedly demanded the sum of N4,000,000 to give to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, to settle some unnamed four judges over a case he (Shehu Sani) allegedly claimed won’t see the light of the day.

“Let it be known that if the statement credited to Shehu Sani was actually made by him, it is simply a blatant lie, a figment of his imagination and an orchestrated falsehood immodestly concocted to malign, smear and disingenuously tarnish the good image and reputation of the CJN with a view to gaining financial reward.”

The statement added that the outcome of investigations ongoing would determine “the next line of action to be taken regarding the flagrant defamation of the character of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, as perpetrators of such falsehood can never be allowed to walk away with the dastardly act.”