Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After 30 days in detention, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a former Senator who represented Kaduna South Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

The embattled former lawmaker was arrested on December 31, 2019, for allegedly using the name of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to extort sums of money from members of the public.

Meanwhile, the defendant has entered a plea of not guilty to the two-count charge read against him and hearing on his bail application has been stood down till noon.