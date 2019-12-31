Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The immediate past senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, is currently cooling his heels in the Jabi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged extortion.

An EFCC source who confirmed Sani’s arrest, told our correspondent that the rights activist was with the commission at its Jabi office over the alleged offence.

Sani, according to reports, was said to have leveraged his alleged closeness to the Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and received the sum of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

Shehu was reported to have earlier been arrested but he secured administrative bail on the grounds that the amount be refunded to the owner.

Following the development, Sani was, however, said to have disappeared, a situation which led to his re-arrest.

EFCC source said. “It is true. The only new thing is that he is at the Jabi office and work is ongoing. He is right now with us.”