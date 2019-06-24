John Adams, Minna

Senator Shehu Sani has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari not to exclude any part of the country in his key appointments on the excuse that they didn’t vote for him or didn’t vote for the ruling party.

Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central senatorial district in the Eighth Senate, spoke with newsmen in Minna, capital of Niger State, after he delivered a lecture during a one-day youth awareness forum, “Niger Open Forum” organised by The Blue Revolutionaries (TBR).

The warning was an aftermath of recent media reports credited to the Chairman of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Mallam Shettima Yerima that the North will still produce the presidency in 2023.

He warned that doing so will amount to “simply feeding the anarchy, feeding the secessionists, feeding the merchant of crisis in this country”.

“If you exclude the Eastern or the South-South part of the country, or even the North-Central part of Nigeria because they didn’t vote for you, you are simply feeding the anarchy, feeding the secessionists, feeding the merchant of crisis in this country.

“It is expected that when you win election, you are for everybody. We have a pattern in this country where people are excluded and marginalised out of government on the bases that their ethnic or religious groups did not vote for the government in power, that is very dangerous things to do. After election you need a country to rule”, he submitted.

The activist also warned that it would amount to laying a land mine any attempt to deny the South the Presidency in 2023, saying that the North has had it fear share under President Mohammadu Buhari.

“My own position is that the North has had its own fear share of leadership under President Mohammadu Buhari.

“Anybody who is saying power should remain in the North even after Buhari is simply laying a land mine for the destruction of our country”.

Although Sani said it is “too premature” to start talking about who succeeds Buhari in 2023, he reminded those with such insinuation that what keeps a nation together is equity and fairness.

“We should understand that it is not simply about winning election that keeps a nation, it is about being able to stabilise and balance all the forces”.

On the appointment of ministers and other key appointments, Sani said: “I think he should not repeat the mistake of 2015, the most important thing for him now is to pick his cabinet immediately and get the ground running.

He commended Buhari for his decision not to consult state governors before picking his ministers.

“Experience has shown that state governors don’t send names of competent people, they send their loyalists and they send people who are not going to say anything to them and who are not going to out shine them.