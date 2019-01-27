Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The senatorial candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the red chamber of National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has added his voice to several others in condemnation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani, who was speaking at Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State council’s second annual lecture/award ceremony in Kaduna over the weekend said, although Buhari’s administration has done well in completion of inherited projects, argued that, the same administration has done worse than its predecessors in the area of abuse of power and total disregard for the rule of law.

To him, “present government has done some good and some bad things. I can say this because I’m no longer in APC or PDP where truth is forbidden. This government has been able to pay pension and completed so many inherited projects.

“But, they have no respect for fundamental human rights. I don’t know how to call a spade a spoon or other name than what it is. A spade is a spade.

“The suspension of CJN is unconstitutional. It is an open disregard for the rule of law. People in a position of authority cannot claim to be Democrats and destroy the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that brought them to power.

“In rule of law, you conform and obey. The ruling political elites come to power with the hope to maintain law and order. But today, the majority of them would come and set a bad precedent and create an issue in our legal system.

“All the issues we condemned in last administration are here with us. From now to 2023, the North will be in power until after 2023. If Jonathan had removed a CJN who is from the North and replace him with someone from the South, many of us, including me would have rejected such.

“As we move towards elections, Nigerians should know that it is only for the basis of those in the position of power that we can have peace and not by bringing people together to come and sign a peace agreement. Nigerians should reject any attempt to alternate the constitution under whatever guise.

“Many of those who claim to love President Buhari are doing so because he is in a position of authority. The moment he leaves, they will abuse and insult him as they did to others. Many of them that are with him today were among those that destroyed this country for 16 years.

“PDP made a lot of them who they are today since the time of Obasanjo up till the time of Jonathan. So, they are like that,” he said.

He, however, called on the people of Kaduna to unite and embrace peace and vote out people who will not treat Christians and Muslims equally saying: “Nigerians must stand up and be wise. Elect people who can defend and protect their rights.”