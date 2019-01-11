Alhaji Ahmed Bello summed up the life and times of the former President, describing him as a simple man who became even simpler in death. Desmond Mgboh and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Until his death, only few Nigerians were aware of the presence of former President Shehu Aliyu Shagari. A far more number of Nigerians could barely account for or capture him in their imaginations. Though he had always been there, he seemed to have faded away from the thoughts of many Nigeria given his chosen selfless life ways. Tribute to Shehu Usman Shagari In his last days, Shagari had lived a very quiet, simple and ordinary life that sharply contradicted his highly esteemed status.

Whether in his village in Shagari town or in his resident in the state capital, he lived a life away from the public glare. Characteristically, he often retreated to his middle-class apartment, situated on Sama Road, Sokoto, and melted away. Except for few occasions, when he hosted visitors on courtesy calls, he was just there, courting a life away from earthly allures, fading away, gracefully and peacefully. Alhaji Ahmed Bello summed up the life and times of the former President, describing him as a simple man who became even simpler in death. He was apt in his description. For such was the characterization of the first executive President of Nigeria, who passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018. Heart broken immediate neighbors believed that they lost a friend and father.To Kabiru Alhassan, a retired civil servant, who resides a few meters away from the late President’s home, Shagari was without airs and would hardly push for your attention. “I came to realize that the house of the former President is just some meters away from my own apartment after I had spent about three weeks in his neighborhood,” he stated, buttressing the fact that the late Second Republic President was a simple man: