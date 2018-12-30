“President Shehu Shagari was a man of honour and an achiever. In all his national assignments, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great commitment…”
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described former President Shehu Shagari as a man of honour and an achiever and eulogized him for the positive roles he played in the country’s pre and post Independence politics.
Shagari an example of moral leadership – Ekwueme’s family
Obasanjo made the commendations in a condolence letter he sent to Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, commiserate with him and the people of Sokoto State on demise of the former president.
In the letter personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Abeokuta by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said that he received the news of the death of the former president with a heavy heart.
The letter reads in part: “I would like to express my deep respect for the achievements of former President Shehu Shagari in the course of his long life as one of the principal actors in Nigeria’s pre- independence and post-independence politics. He held various positions as a parliamentarian in the Federal House of Representatives representing Sokoto West in 1954, as a Parliamentarian Secretary 1958-1959, as a Federal Minister and Commissioner in different ministries and capacities between 1959 and 1975. I remember his role as Commissioner for Finance while he and I served in the government of General Yakubu Gowon. He was thorough.
“And later, I saw him as my successor in government as a democratically-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983. Indeed, President Shagari rendered outstanding service to our country, and we will remember his services in that respect.
“President Shehu Shagari was a man of honour and an achiever. In all his national assignments, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great commitment in the discharge of his duties. He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot easily be forgotten. In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility.”
He urged all Nigerians to recognize that they have opportunity to act nobly in whatever position they may occupy at any time, noting that Shagari died at a time the country and its leadership is in dire need of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.
Emulate Shagari’s simple lifestyle – Dickson
Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, has urged Nigerians to emulate the simple lifestyle of Shehu Shagari, saying that his death was a major loss to the country.
He described Shagari, who was the first elected president of the country as a compassionate leader and decent politician who was considerate of the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation in particular.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the governor said that Shagari passed on at a critical time his vast experience and wise counsel was needed in the country.
Governor Dickson urged Nigerians to learn from and emulate the simple, decent and peaceful lifestyle the former President lived.
He lived, died a peaceful man – Okorocha
Former President Shehu Shagari was a peace loving Nigeria who throughout his stay on earth cherished, pursued and ensured peace, Imo State Governor and Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Sokoto State, the family members of the dead patriot, and to President Muhammadu Buhari, in statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor urged them to bear the loss with fortitude.
He was an embodiment of patriotism, nobility, integrity – Chekwas Okorie
National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie says the Shehu Shagari who passed on Friday was an embodiment of patriotism, nobility, integrity and humility.
He also described him as “a quintessential leader, statesman, administrator and democrat.”
Chekwas noted that despite Shagari’s removal from office through a coup d’état, he never exhibited any bitterness. He was always available to provide advice to subsequent governments whenever called upon to do so.
Shagari, an irreplaceable national loss – Wamakko
Former Sokoto State governor and Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko says the death of former President Shehu Shagari is an irreplaceable national loss.
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued in Sokoto, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District described the Shagari as a core patriot, nationalist, dedicated teacher and a consummate politician.
His death, end of an era – Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the death of former President Shehu Aliyu Shagari as the end of an era. He said the late elder statesman was a great and patriotic Nigerian who served the country creditably.
Akeredolu said Shagari never got tired of offering his service to his fatherland, even in his old age. He expressed the belief that modern Nigerian political history would not be complete without the inspiring roles played by the late elder statesman.
He lived a worthy life – Oyetola
Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has said that former President Shehu Shagari was a man of honour, who lived a life worthy of emulation, adding that his death was huge loss to the nation.
Commiserating with Shagari’s family members, the people and government of Sokoto State and Nigerians, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, Governor Oyetola said the later former president demonstrated politics without bitterness when he deservedly awarded the country’s highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) to the leader of opposition Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in 1982.
He said although the honour was reserved for only presidents/heads of state, Shagari recognized the contributions of the late sage to nation building by his non-partisan action.
He was horizontal and vertical consensus builder
General Secretary, Textile Workers Union, and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, has said the most remarkable attribute of late former President Shagari was his ability for “horizontal and vertical consensus building, tolerance and peaceful conduct in a polity rooted in acrimony and mutual war of attrition like that of Nigeria.”
Aremu noted in his condolence message to the family of the late former president that the best tribute to him would be for politicians to rededicate themselves to the great task of nation building through statesmanship and renewed peaceful democratic conduct as elections approach.
The LP governorship candidate recalled that Shagari even though he led the ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN), he supported the Lagos metroline project notwithstanding the fact that former Governor Lateef Jakande of Lagos State was in the opposition Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).
Comrade Aremu also noted that President Shagari “exercised considerable presidential restraint” in the face of provocation by the then opposition Oyo State government whose officials demolished NPN-built residential housing project when Housing-for-All was the cardinal programme of Shagari administration.
The LP candidate noted that the death of President Shagari on the eve of the historic 2019 election was a divine reminder by all members of the political class to play by the rules of INEC in ensuring that Nigeria has free and fair elections.
Aremu said he and his party are inspired to run for gubernatorial elections in Kwara, guided by the worthy attributes of Shagari in selflessness, modesty, integrity and service to humanity, values he observed are in deficit today in Kwara State.
Shagari used power to serve humanity – Ambode
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday expressed sadness over the demise of the first executive President of Nigeria and elder statesman, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who passed on Friday.
Governor Ambode in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described the late Shagari as a “complete gentleman, a thorough-bred democrat and philanthropist par excellence, who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s growth and development:”
He added: “The late President lived an exemplary life; he was a democrat and a fine gentleman whose idea of power was that of being a tool to serve his fatherland and humanity. He was an elder statesman in the true sense of the word.
“He was also a detribalized Nigerian who was committed to the course of a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.
He believed so much in all inclusive governance and was one of those patriotic Nigerians who contributed in laying the foundation of a sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”
While commiserating with the family of the late elder statesman, the Governor urged them to uphold the ideals he stood for, saying that the nation would continue to draw inspiration from his life and times.
“His demise, just like that of our heroes past, must never be in vain. There can be no better time to unite together to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” Ambode said.
