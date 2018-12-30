“President Shehu Shagari was a man of honour and an achiever. In all his national assignments, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great commitment…”

Laide Raheem (Abeokuta), Bamigbola Gbolagunte, (Akure), Noah Ebije (Kaduna)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described former President Shehu Shagari as a man of honour and an achiever and eulogized him for the positive roles he played in the country’s pre and post Independence politics.

Obasanjo made the commendations in a condolence letter he sent to Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, commiserate with him and the people of Sokoto State on demise of the former president.

In the letter personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Abeokuta by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said that he received the news of the death of the former president with a heavy heart.

The letter reads in part: “I would like to express my deep respect for the achievements of former President Shehu Shagari in the course of his long life as one of the principal actors in Nigeria’s pre- independence and post-independence politics. He held various positions as a parliamentarian in the Federal House of Representatives representing Sokoto West in 1954, as a Parliamentarian Secretary 1958-1959, as a Federal Minister and Commissioner in different ministries and capacities between 1959 and 1975. I remember his role as Commissioner for Finance while he and I served in the government of General Yakubu Gowon. He was thorough.

“And later, I saw him as my successor in government as a democratically-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983. Indeed, President Shagari rendered outstanding service to our country, and we will remember his services in that respect.

“President Shehu Shagari was a man of honour and an achiever. In all his national assignments, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great commitment in the discharge of his duties. He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot easily be forgotten. In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility.”

He urged all Nigerians to recognize that they have opportunity to act nobly in whatever position they may occupy at any time, noting that Shagari died at a time the country and its leadership is in dire need of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.

Emulate Shagari’s simple lifestyle – Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, has urged Nigerians to emulate the simple lifestyle of Shehu Shagari, saying that his death was a major loss to the country.

He described Shagari, who was the first elected president of the country as a compassionate leader and decent politician who was considerate of the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation in particular.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the governor said that Shagari passed on at a critical time his vast experience and wise counsel was needed in the country.

Governor Dickson urged Nigerians to learn from and emulate the simple, decent and peaceful lifestyle the former President lived.