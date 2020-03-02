Nigeria international defender, Abdullahi Shehu turned from hero to zero, as Bursaspor was held to a 1-1 draw by ümraniyespor at Umraniye Hekimbası Sehir Stadyumu (Istanbul) yesterday, allnigeriasoccer.com reported.

Shehu gave Bursaspor a dream start by opening the scoring in the sixth minute, but the opponents took a share of the spoils, courtesy of Nouri’s equaliser on 70 minutes.

With 11 minutes remaining, the Super Eagles star was shown a straight card by referee Erkan Ozdamar.

The former Kano Pillars man had had disciplinary issues this season, picking up four yellow cards in total, which led to him missing the match-day 23 fixture against BB Erzurumspor as a result of accumulated bookings.

Last weekend, Shehu reached a milestone, when he went the distance against Altay SK – his 50th game in a Bursaspor shirt since joining the club from Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus.

He had now tallied three goals in the league – his best goal return in a single-season for a European club.